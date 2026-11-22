The Jodhewal police have arrested three men allegedly involved in drug trafficking and recovered 1.5 kg of opium from their possession. The accused have been identified as Tapeshwar Yadav and Sujit Kumar Jha, both residents of Preet Nagar, and Buddharanjan Yadav of Dhoka Mohalla.

Investigating officer Jaswinder Singh said the motorcycle used by them has also been seized. (HT File) more less

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According to the police, sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh was patrolling the area with a police team when they spotted three men ona motorcycle near Bajigar Colony on Kailash Nagar Road. Suspecting their activities, the team intercepted them and conducted a search, leading to the recovery of 1.5 kg of opium.

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Investigating officer Jaswinder Singh said the motorcycle used by them has also been seized.

28-gm narcotic powder recovered from undertrial

In a separate incident, 28-gm suspected narcotic powder was recovered from the jeans of an undertrial prisoner during a search at Ludhiana Central Jail.

The Division number police have registered a case against undertrial Vijay Kumar on the complaint of jail assistant superintendent Rajesh Kumar. The prisoner has been booked under the NDPS Act and the Punjab Prisons and Correctional Services Act.

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