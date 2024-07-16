Ludhiana: Trials for junior national kurash championship held

Kurash trials were conducted by the Punjab Kurash Sports Welfare association at Guru Nanak Stadium, in which 120 players from 7 different districts participated. The selected players would take part in the junior national kurash championship, which is being organised in Saharanpur from August 4-6. Players in action during the trials at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Among the girls, in group 1, Veronica Kumari of Hoshiarpur was selected in the -24 kg, Harshita of Ludhiana in the -28 kg and Nibha also from Ludhiana in +28 kg category. In group 2, Manpreet Kaur of Sangrur in the -24 kg category, Adrika, Prabhleen, Navroop and Danit from Ludhiana in the -28 kg, -32 kg, -40 kg and -44 kg category respectively and Ahita of Hoshiarpur in -36 kg category were selected. In group 3, Rishu in the -28 kg, Ritika in less than 32 kg, Naman in the -36 kg, Ranjana in -40 kg, Aarti in -44 kg, Harshita in -48kg and Sakshi in -52 kg, Sukriti in +52 kg, all from Ludhiana, were selected.

In the boys trial group 1, Tejveer and Madhav of Hoshiarpur were selected in -25 kg and -30 kg respectively and Jaideep Singh of Ludhiana was selected in -30 kg category. In group 2, Yuvraj, Manjot, Sankalp and Armaan, all from Ludhiana were selected in the -25 kg, -30 kg, -35 kg and +50 kg respectively, along with Shiva from Amritsar in the -40 kg and Lakshya Sharma from Hoshiarpur in -50 kg category.

In group 3, Panshul, Shaurya, Arjun, Prashant and Jasmeet from Ludhiana got selected in the -30 kg, -50 kg, +60 kg, -60 kg and -55 kg respectively, along with Yuvraj Thakur and Jasmeet from Hoshiarpur in less than 35 kg and -40 kg category respectively. Harit Sharma of Jalandhar was also selected in the -50 kg category.

Dharamveer Singh, Vishal Sharma, Praveen Thakur, Surinder Singh, Varinder Pal Singh, Deepika, Hardeep Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Sham Sundar were in the selection panel.