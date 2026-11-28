Two city-based businessmen have been duped of ₹89.4 lakh in a stock market investment fraud, with the accused reportedly taking money from them on the pretext of purchasing shares but failing to deliver the stocks.

The complainants have been identified as Pawan Khurana of Kitchlu Nagar and Sanjeev Sikari of Sector 33, Chandigarh Road. While Khurana allegedly lost ₹48.8 lakh, Sikari was duped of ₹40.6 lakh. (HT) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The PAU police have registered two separate FIRs against Satish Kumar, a resident of Chennai, and Ajay Nayyar, associated with Atum Capital, a Bengaluru-based firm, following an investigation into complaints lodged by the victims.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The complainants have been identified as Pawan Khurana of Kitchlu Nagar and Sanjeev Sikari of Sector 33, Chandigarh Road. While Khurana allegedly lost ₹48.8 lakh, Sikari was duped of ₹40.6 lakh.

In his complaint, Sikari stated that he and Khurana were business partners. Through a common acquaintance, they came in contact with the accused, who allegedly operated a capital firm. The two businessmen wanted to invest in stocks and approached the accused to facilitate their purchases.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly collected ₹40.6 lakh from Sikari and ₹48.8 lakh from Khurana, assuring them that the money would be used to purchase stocks. However, despite receiving the payments, the accused allegedly failed to provide them with the shares.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigation officer ASI Damanpreet Singh stated that both victims approached the police in October and lodged complaints. Following an inquiry, the PAU police registered two separate FIRs under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigation officer ASI Damanpreet Singh stated that both victims approached the police in October and lodged complaints. Following an inquiry, the PAU police registered two separate FIRs under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

Read More