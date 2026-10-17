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Ludhiana: Two FIRs lodged over damage to public property, vandalism

Unidentified persons booked for pulling down municipal corporation’s hoarding and assaulting shopkeeper during bandh

Published on: Oct 17, 2026, 22:39:47 IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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The Ludhiana police have registered two FIRs over alleged vandalism, assault and damage to property during the Punjab bandh on October 15, called by various organisations to protest the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota of Mansa.

A case has been registered under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 324(4) and 332(C) of the BNS against unidentified persons. (HT File)
A case has been registered under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 324(4) and 332(C) of the BNS against unidentified persons. (HT File)

The cases concern the alleged pulling down of a hoarding of civic body near Metro Road in the Focal Point area and an assault on a shopkeeper followed by vandalism at an outlet on Ganda Nala Road in Tibba.

In the first case, the Focal Point police have booked unidentified persons under Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, and Section 324(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, ASI Mangal Das and a team were patrolling the area on October 16 when they received information that unidentified persons had allegedly torn down a municipal corporation board or flex near Metro Road during the bandh a day earlier. The act reportedly resulted in damage to public property.

A case has been registered under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 324(4) and 332(C) of the BNS against unidentified persons. The police said investigations were underway in both cases to identify those involved.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man died of electrocution while removing Punjab government hoardings on Chandigarh Road during the bandh.

 
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