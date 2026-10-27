Ludhiana: Two youths break into gurdwara, flee with donation box

Two unidentified youths broke into Gurdwara Bhagat Ravidas in Mor Karima village late on Sunday night and decamped with the donation box after breaking the locks of the darbar hall. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the shrine.

The devotees have demanded arrest of the suspects, police said. (HT)

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The devotees have demanded arrest of the suspects, police said.

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According to villagers, the two youths entered the gurdwara premises around midnight, forced open the locks of the darbar hall and fled with the donation box on a motorcycle.

Sikandar Singh, president of the gurdwara committee and village sarpanch, said residents living near the shrine heard a noise around midnight and stepped out to investigate. On reaching the gurdwara, they discovered that the locks of the darbar hall were broken and informed him about the theft.

Sikandar Singh said he subsequently reached the spot and examined the CCTV footage, which showed two youths carrying away the donation box. Footage from other cameras installed in the village reportedly captured the suspects riding towards Talwandi Kalan on a motorcycle.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that the gurdwara’s granthi had left about a month ago, following which local youths had been looking after the shrine and performing voluntary service. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the gurdwara’s granthi had left about a month ago, following which local youths had been looking after the shrine and performing voluntary service. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident has been reported to Dakha police.