Ludhiana: Vet varsity plans to set up centre of excellence to tackle fodder crisis

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University vice-chancellor JPS Gill announced plans to establish a dedicated centre of excellence to address the persistent challenge of ensuring a steady supply of nutritious fodder for sustainable dairy farming in Punjab.

Technical sessions explored multiple dimensions of the dairy sector. (HT)

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The decision was taken at a session on “Fodder Production: Status, Challenges and Way Forward organised by directorate of extension education at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Friday.

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During the event 86 participants discussed the state’s fodder production scenario, emerging obstacles, and methods to boost livestock productivity.

Gill said quality fodder and improved cultivation techniques were essential for sustainable dairy farming, highlighting the need for institutional collaboration to address production hurdles. Ravinder Singh Grewal, director of extension education at GADVASU, underlined the importance of mechanisation and silage preparation to secure year-round availability, while calling for climate-resilient varieties to help growers cope with changing weather patterns.

Makhan Singh Bhullar, director of extension education at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), emphasised scientific cultivation and farmer-centric extension initiatives. RS Sohu of PAU further highlighted the critical role played by improved fodder varieties and quality seeds in elevating both productivity and nutritional value. Technical sessions explored multiple dimensions of the sector, including current state scenarios, varietal development, mechanised sowing and harvesting, processing, and silage-making. Navjot Singh Brar detailed the regional fodder landscape, while Rahul Kapoor outlined varietal development programmes. Vipin Sharma detailed the application of mechanisation across various stages of production, and Alla Singh discussed maize cultivation strategies tailored for high-quality silage. Ruchika Bhardwaj focused on climate-resilient production methods, and JS Lamba elaborated on fodder quality, nutrition, and advanced silage technologies.

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{{^usCountry}} Concluding the sessions, experts emphasised the importance of involving students and young professionals in tackling agricultural challenges, urging greater focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and viable business models to translate laboratory research into practical solutions for farmers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Concluding the sessions, experts emphasised the importance of involving students and young professionals in tackling agricultural challenges, urging greater focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and viable business models to translate laboratory research into practical solutions for farmers. {{/usCountry}}

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