Ludhiana: Vet varsity students seek roll back of 30,000 internship fee

Students of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) have opposed the introduction of a ₹30,000 internship registration fee from the current academic session, calling for the university to review the additional financial burden.

Students questioned the benefit of the recent stipend increase from ₹8,000 to ₹22,000, if the administration continues to collect substantial amounts through new charges. (HT FILE)

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The Veterinary Students’ Union of the College of Veterinary Science raised concerns over the charge, stating that the total fee for state quota students has increased from ₹98,230 in 2022 to ₹1,52,730, marking a hike of about 55.5%.

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Students questioned the benefit of the recent stipend increase from ₹8,000 to ₹22,000, if the administration continues to collect substantial amounts through new charges. They said the latest fee would further reduce the financial relief expected from the increase in their monthly allowance.

“After protests, our stipend was finally increased, but now this additional fee has been imposed. It feels as though the university is giving us more with one hand and taking it back with the other,” a student said.

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{{^usCountry}} The students have demanded a transparent fee structure, urging authorities to clarify the exact basis of the ₹30,000 charge and explain how the collected funds will be utilised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The students have demanded a transparent fee structure, urging authorities to clarify the exact basis of the ₹30,000 charge and explain how the collected funds will be utilised. {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to the concerns, GADVASU vice-chancellor JPS Gill said the ₹30,000 amount is an annual fee designed to cover medical expenses, insurance, and the cultural fund.

“The amount of ₹30,000 is to be paid annually towards medical expenses, the insurance fund and the cultural fund. These charges were not collected earlier, but other universities are charging similar fees. The students receive their stipend every month, whereas this fee is paid annually,” he said.