Veteran athletes displayed remarkable grit and competitive spirit on the sixth day of the state-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan 2026 on Sunday, with senior competitors delivering standout performances across track, field, and fencing events.

A player in action during a javelin event at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT) more less

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Athletics competitions are being contested across nine age brackets, ranging from under-14 to above-70, while fencing features men’s and women’s events in the under-14, under-17, under-21, 21–30, and 31–40 categories.

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At Guru Nanak Stadium, athletes in the 41-50 men’s category competed in the 400m, 800m and long jump events. In the 400m race, Bikramjit Singh from Amritsar secured the first position, followed by Sarabjit Singh from Tarn Taran and Jasvir Singh from Mansa. In the 800m event, Balkaar Singh from Sangrur finished first, while Baljinder Singh and Surinder Singh, both from Barnala, claimed the second and third positions, respectively. In the long jump, Sukhvir Singh from Patiala bagged the top position.

In the 41-50 women’s category, Gurjit Kaur from SAS Nagar won the 400m race, with Rajinder Kaur from Faridkot and Harjit Kaur from Hoshiarpur finishing second and third, respectively. Jasmine Kaur from SAS Nagar topped the 800m event, followed by Jasvir Kaur from Ludhiana and Amanvir Kaur from Faridkot. In the long jump, Jatinder Kaur from Ludhiana secured first place, while Kuldeep Kaur from Rupnagar and Kuldeep Kaur from Fatehgarh Sahib finished second and third, respectively.

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{{^usCountry}} The 51-60 men’s category also saw strong performances. Gurnam Singh from Ferozepur won the 400m event, followed by Kuldeep Singh from Amritsar and Shiv Kumar from Kapurthala. In the long jump, Jasvir Singh from SAS Nagar claimed the first position, while Makhan Singh and Kuldev Singh, both from Ludhiana, secured the second and third positions, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 51-60 men’s category also saw strong performances. Gurnam Singh from Ferozepur won the 400m event, followed by Kuldeep Singh from Amritsar and Shiv Kumar from Kapurthala. In the long jump, Jasvir Singh from SAS Nagar claimed the first position, while Makhan Singh and Kuldev Singh, both from Ludhiana, secured the second and third positions, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

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In the 61-70 men’s category, Sukhcharan Singh Brar from Patiala won the 400m race, with Rakesh Kumar from Ferozepur finishing second and Gurmeet Singh from Bathinda third. Brar also won the 800m event. Krishan Kumar from Ludhiana secured second place, while Ajwinder Singh from Moga finished third.

Among women in the 61-70 category, Darshan Kaur from Fatehgarh Sahib emerged victorious in both the 400m and 800m races. In the 400m event, Bharpur Kaur from Rupnagar finished second and Sukhwinder Kaur from Jalandhar third. In the 800m race, Rajni Kashyap from Patiala secured second place, while Amarjit Kaur from Ludhiana finished third.

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Meanwhile, fencing competitions were held at the multipurpose hall, where participants in the 31–40 age category competed in foil, epee and sabre events.

In the women’s foil event, Inderjit Kaur from SAS Nagar won the gold position, followed by Ramneek Kaur from Fatehgarh Sahib and Rajbir Kaur from Amritsar. In the women’s epee event, Prabhdeep Kaur from Amritsar secured first place, while Sandeep Kaur from Fatehgarh Sahib and Lakhvir Kaur from Mansa finished second and third, respectively. In the sabre event, Komalpreet Shukla from Fatehgarh Sahib claimed the top position, followed by Neelam Rani and Baljit Kaur, both from Patiala.

In the men’s 31-40 epee event, Udayveer Singh from Patiala won first place. Parveer Singh from Sri Muktsar Sahib secured second position, while Ranjit Singh from Gurdaspur finished third.

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