The residents of Ward 16 are battling a twin crisis of unhygienic surroundings and broken infrastructure. While massive heaps of cow dung and foul stench plague the Dairy Complex, residents in adjacent localities—including Vijaynagar, Geeta Nagar, Satkar Nagar, and Sanjay Gandhi Colony—continue to struggle over pothole-ridden roads and poor sanitation.

Ward 16 roads strewn with cow waste and potholes in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT) more less

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The situation in the Dairy Complex is particularly alarming with huge heaps of cow dung lying along the roads and in the open spaces. The dung mixed with garbage and wastewater has turned the area into a muddy and unhygienic stretch. The foul smell has become a major concern while the accumulation of waste has also affected the movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

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Residents said that the condition has made it difficult to use the roads with commuters having to navigate through muddy stretches and uneven surfaces. The problem is not limited to sanitation alone as the poor condition of roads across several parts of the ward has added to their daily difficulties.

In Vijaynagar, Geeta Nagar, Satkar Nagar and Sanjay Gandhi Colony residents have flagged damaged roads and potholes. They said that the civic problems have continued to affect everyday life particularly for people who need to travel through these stretches regularly.

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{{^usCountry}} A resident, Raman said, “The cow dung has accumulated in such large quantities that the entire surroundings have become filthy. The foul smell makes it difficult to even pass through the area. There is no proper cleanliness and residents are forced to live amid these conditions.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A resident, Raman said, “The cow dung has accumulated in such large quantities that the entire surroundings have become filthy. The foul smell makes it difficult to even pass through the area. There is no proper cleanliness and residents are forced to live amid these conditions.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another resident, Surekha said that, “The roads are in a terrible condition. There are potholes and uneven stretches making it difficult for two-wheelers and other vehicles to pass. We face problems every day but the situation remains unchanged.”

Third resident, Monty said, “Sanitation and road conditions are both major concerns in the ward. We want the authorities to take concrete action instead of allowing these problems to continue. Residents should not have to struggle for basic civic facilities.”

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When contacted, ward councillor Ashwani Sharma said, “We are working on these issues and will try to improve the situation as soon as possible.”

When contacted, Zone B zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain did not respond to the multiple calls.