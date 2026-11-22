A 27-year-old woman and her brother were assaulted with baseball bats following a parking dispute outside the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Interstate Bus Terminal on September 14. The accused also vandalised the woman’s scooter before fleeing the spot.

In her complaint, Varjpreet stated that she had gone to the bus stand on her scooter to pick up her brother. (HT File) more less

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On the complaint of Varjpreet Kaur, a resident of Bharat Nagar Chowk, the Division number 5 police have registered an FIR against three accused identified as Atul, Dilpreet Singh and Ishpreet Singh.

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In her complaint, Varjpreet stated that she had gone to the bus stand on her scooter to pick up her brother. She parked the vehicle outside the ISBT and was waiting for him when the accused arrived in a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car.

The accused asked her to move her scooter to make way for their car. When she refused, an argument broke out, following which they started hurling abuses at her.

Meanwhile, her brother came out of the ISBT and intervened. The accused manhandled him before taking out baseball bats and attacking both siblings. They also vandalised her scooter, the complainant alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} ASI Karnail Singh, the investigating officer, said the woman had initially submitted a complaint on September 14. Subsequently, both parties had held discussions to reach a compromise. However, the settlement did not materialise, following which the complainant pursued her complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ASI Karnail Singh, the investigating officer, said the woman had initially submitted a complaint on September 14. Subsequently, both parties had held discussions to reach a compromise. However, the settlement did not materialise, following which the complainant pursued her complaint. {{/usCountry}}

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The police have now registered an FIR against the three accused under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 324 (4) (mischief that causes loss or damage of ₹20,000 or more), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 79 (word, gesture, sound, object, or action intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused are absconding. A hunt is on for their arrest, the police said.