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Ludhiana: Woman held from IGI airport in 51-lakh spouse visa case

Jaspreet was booked in 2019 after her husband’s family alleged that she stopped communicating with him after reaching Canada

Published on: Oct 13, 2026, 07:32:10 IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A woman booked in a nearly seven-year-old alleged marriage and immigration fraud case involving 51.60 lakh was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday, Raikot police said.

According to the complaint, Harpreet Singh, a resident of Boparai Khurd village in Raikot, married Jaspreet in 2019. (HT File)
According to the complaint, Harpreet Singh, a resident of Boparai Khurd village in Raikot, married Jaspreet in 2019. (HT File)

According to police, Jaspreet Kaur was accused of cheating her husband’s family on the pretext of marriage and sponsoring him to Canada on a spouse visa.

According to the complaint, Harpreet Singh, a resident of Boparai Khurd village in Raikot, married Jaspreet in 2019. His family alleged that it spent 51 lakh to facilitate her travel to Canada for studies, expecting her to subsequently sponsor Harpreet so that the couple could live together.

However, the family alleged that Jaspreet stopped communicating with Harpreet about a month after reaching Canada and refused to arrange a visa for him to join her in Canada. The family subsequently approached the police, and a case was registered in 2019.

Advocate Bhandari, counsel for the complainant’s family, said the family had made sustained efforts to bring Jaspreet back to India and pursue the case.

After questioning, she was sent to jail on judicial remand.

 
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