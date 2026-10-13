Ludhiana: Woman held from IGI airport in 51-lakh spouse visa case

A woman booked in a nearly seven-year-old alleged marriage and immigration fraud case involving ₹51.60 lakh was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday, Raikot police said.

According to the complaint, Harpreet Singh, a resident of Boparai Khurd village in Raikot, married Jaspreet in 2019. (HT File)

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According to police, Jaspreet Kaur was accused of cheating her husband’s family on the pretext of marriage and sponsoring him to Canada on a spouse visa.

According to the complaint, Harpreet Singh, a resident of Boparai Khurd village in Raikot, married Jaspreet in 2019. His family alleged that it spent ₹51 lakh to facilitate her travel to Canada for studies, expecting her to subsequently sponsor Harpreet so that the couple could live together.

However, the family alleged that Jaspreet stopped communicating with Harpreet about a month after reaching Canada and refused to arrange a visa for him to join her in Canada. The family subsequently approached the police, and a case was registered in 2019.

Advocate Bhandari, counsel for the complainant’s family, said the family had made sustained efforts to bring Jaspreet back to India and pursue the case.

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{{^usCountry}} It is now seeking recovery of the amount spent ( ₹51.60 lakh) and resolution of the case in accordance with the law. Inspector Heera Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sadar Raikot police station, said the accused was arrested after police received a tip-off that she had landed at IGI airport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is now seeking recovery of the amount spent ( ₹51.60 lakh) and resolution of the case in accordance with the law. Inspector Heera Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sadar Raikot police station, said the accused was arrested after police received a tip-off that she had landed at IGI airport. {{/usCountry}}

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After questioning, she was sent to jail on judicial remand.