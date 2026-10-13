Ludhiana: Woman killed, spouse critical as speeding vehicle hits scooter

A 50-year-old woman was killed and her husband, a retired subedar, critically injured after an unidentified speeding vehicle rammed into their scooter on the Ludhiana–Ferozepur highway near Jagraon on Monday afternoon.

The unidentified vehicle struck their scooter with such force that both were thrown onto the road. (HT File)

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Police said the driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the spot after the mishap.

The deceased has been identified as Sukhwinder Kaur, while her husband, Harjinder Singh, a retired Subedar and resident of Galib Kalan village, sustained critical injuries in the accident.

According to police, the couple was returning to Galib Kalan from Jagraon on their scooter when the accident occurred near Pardesi Dhaba on the highway.

The unidentified vehicle struck their scooter with such force that both were thrown onto the road.

The vehicle ran over Sukhwinder, killing her on the spot. Singh was taken to the civil hospital in Jagraon for treatment. However, doctors referred him to another hospital because of his critical condition.

After receiving information about the accident, ASI Jagraj Singh from the Bus Stand police post reached the spot with a police team and initiated an investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} “We are examining CCTV footage in the area to identify the vehicle and trace its driver,” the ASI said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are examining CCTV footage in the area to identify the vehicle and trace its driver,” the ASI said. {{/usCountry}}

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“An FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver and further investigation in the case is underway,” the ASI added.