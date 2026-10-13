...
...
Next Story

Ludhiana: Woman killed, spouse critical as speeding vehicle hits scooter

The deceased has been identified as Sukhwinder Kaur, while her husband, Harjinder Singh, a retired Subedar and resident of Galib Kalan village, sustained critical injuries in the accident

Published on: Oct 13, 2026, 07:31:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

A 50-year-old woman was killed and her husband, a retired subedar, critically injured after an unidentified speeding vehicle rammed into their scooter on the Ludhiana–Ferozepur highway near Jagraon on Monday afternoon.

The unidentified vehicle struck their scooter with such force that both were thrown onto the road. (HT File)
The unidentified vehicle struck their scooter with such force that both were thrown onto the road. (HT File)

Police said the driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the spot after the mishap.

The deceased has been identified as Sukhwinder Kaur, while her husband, Harjinder Singh, a retired Subedar and resident of Galib Kalan village, sustained critical injuries in the accident.

According to police, the couple was returning to Galib Kalan from Jagraon on their scooter when the accident occurred near Pardesi Dhaba on the highway.

The unidentified vehicle struck their scooter with such force that both were thrown onto the road.

The vehicle ran over Sukhwinder, killing her on the spot. Singh was taken to the civil hospital in Jagraon for treatment. However, doctors referred him to another hospital because of his critical condition.

After receiving information about the accident, ASI Jagraj Singh from the Bus Stand police post reached the spot with a police team and initiated an investigation.

“An FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver and further investigation in the case is underway,” the ASI added.

 
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana: Woman killed, spouse critical as speeding vehicle hits scooter
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks