Ludhiana: Worker injured as friend’s revolver goes off accidentally

A 22-year-old factory worker suffered a bullet injury after a licensed revolver went off accidentally while his friend was showing it to him at a tavern in Hargobind Nagar on Saturday night. The bullet struck the victim in the back, police said, adding that his friend who was handling the weapon and its licensed owner were arrested following the incident.

Chetan was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable. (HT)

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The injured man, Chetan Sethi, was at the tavern with his friend Vicky Sharma when the incident took place. Sharma was showing him the revolver, which belonged to their mutual friend Ram Kumar, a vendor at the main vegetable market, when it went off. Kumar was not present at the tavern at the time.

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Chetan was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-I) Sameer Verma said: “The two friends were consuming liquor at the tavern when the incident occurred. The revolver belonged to Kumar, who had handed it over to Sharma. Sharma brought the weapon to the tavern. Police recorded Chetan’s statement on Sunday and registered an FIR against Sharma and Kumar under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS and Section 25 of the Arms Act. The investigation confirmed that the firing was accidental. Kumar has been booked for handing over his licensed firearm to another person. Both the accused have been arrested.”

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{{^usCountry}} Fourth firing incident in Ludhiana in eight days {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fourth firing incident in Ludhiana in eight days {{/usCountry}}

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The accidental firing at the Hargobind Nagar tavern is the fourth firing incident in Ludhiana in eight days.

On November 14: A guest allegedly opened fire during a wedding in Chhawani Mohalla. The shot was fired into the air inside a wedding tent near the Power House on National Highway 44, where a DJ was performing.

On November 10: A man entered his in-laws’ house in Adarsh Colony, Barewal, and fired two shots near his wife’s feet after she refused to return to their matrimonial home. The woman had taken refuge at her parents’ house after allegedly being assaulted.

On November 7: A journalist couple was driving towards South City on Diwali eve when a scooter-borne assailant fired at their car and chased them up to Sat Paul Mittal Road (Malhar Road). The couple escaped unhurt, and the accused was later arrested.

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