Ludhiana: Frequent power outages, low voltage leave residents in lurch

Even after four months of repeated appeals to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), residents of Bachan Singh Nagar village under Gill constituency continue to suffer power outages and low voltage, as the promised installation of a new 200 KVA transformer remains pending. Residents allege that the power department is dragging its feet despite granting approval for the transformer. (HT File Photo)

According to residents, the issue was raised multiple times with PSPCL’s senior officials as well as local MLA Jeevan Singh Sangowal, but the situation has not improved. Residents allege that the power department is dragging its feet despite granting approval for the transformer.

Explaining the situation, sarpanch Mamta Kaintura said the problem has worsened with the area’s growing population, which has put excess load on the existing electricity infrastructure. “The old system cannot handle the increasing demand. We face repeated power failures and frequent breakdowns in the transformer fuses. Families struggle with low voltage that damages household appliances and disrupts daily life,” she said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Sumit, a local resident pointed out that the erratic power supply has become a major inconvenience, where many times during humid weather when the demands spiked, we faced prolonged power outages, almost every day. It has made our daily lives miserable.”

“We are forced to bear sleepless nights. Earlier, in May when we approached the power department, urging a new installation, they stated that the work will be done within a month. Although, they have done some maintenance tasks in the area to resolve the issue, the problem still persists”, he added.

When contacted, chief engineer Jagdev Hans said, “I will look into the matter and instruct the officials concerned to install the transformer as per the residents’ requirements.”