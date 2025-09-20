Ludhiana: Man robbed at knifepoint near Sherpur Bridge

In a shocking daylight incident, bike-borne assailants robbed an employee of a mobile service providing company near Sherpur bridge on Friday afternoon. The miscreants, armed with sharp edged weapon, looted cash, mobile phones, documents, and even his Royal Enfield motorcycle before fleeing from the spot. Officials confirmed that CCTV footage from Smart City cameras installed at Sherpur Chowk and on the bridge is being examined to trace the culprits. (HT Photo)

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, Navneet Saklani, a resident of MIG Flats, Chandigarh Road, the incident occurred around 12.45 pm. He said he was on his way from Oswal Hospital Chowk to Sherpur Chowk when three men on a motorcycle intercepted him. “One of them pulled out a sharp edged weapon and threatened to kill me if I resisted. Within seconds, they snatched my two mobile phones, ₹1,500 in cash, my company ID card, smartwatch, important documents, and my motorcycle,” he told the police.

Saklani immediately reported the matter to the police control room. Acting on his complaint, Moti Nagar police have registered a case and initiated investigations. Officials confirmed that CCTV footage from Smart City cameras installed at Sherpur Chowk and on the bridge is being examined to trace the culprits.

ASI Vijay Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 304 and 3(5) of BNS has been lodged against unidentified accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.