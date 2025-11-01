Ludhiana: PRTC, Punjab Roadways contract staff protest against km scheme

The Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contract Workers Union staged a protest on Friday against the state government’s plan to induct 142 HVAC buses and 19 Volvo buses under the Punjab Roadways’ kilometre scheme, alleging the move could pave the way for privatisation and jeopardise existing jobs. The department has now postponed the tender process to November 17. (HT Photo)

Union state president Resham Singh Gill accused the government of backtracking on promises, saying that despite over 45 meetings with union representatives, officials continue to push privatisation. He alleged that instead of abolishing the contractual system, new contractors were being brought in, worsening the plight of outsourced workers. “Salaries are often delayed for weeks, forcing workers to strike. Instead of ensuring job security, the government keeps changing contractors, perpetuating uncertainty,” he said.

Shamsher Singh Dhillon, state general secretary of the union, said introducing private buses under the kilometre scheme was a clear step toward privatisation. “A committee with union representatives had warned that operating Volvo and HVAC buses under this system would lead to losses, yet officials proceeded, favouring corporate interests,” he added.

Senior vice-president Harkesh Kumar Vicky pointed out that Punbus and PRTC, being autonomous bodies, already manage around 2,500 buses efficiently and could add more without private intervention.

Parveen Kumar, general secretary in Ludhiana, said the protest aimed to oppose the move. The department has now postponed the tender process to November 17, and the next phase of agitation will be decided based on the government’s response.

The kilometre scheme is a government initiative where private operators are contracted through tenders to run buses on state and intercity routes, with payment made per kilometre travelled.