Ludhiana’s Shubham clinches silver at para TT tourney in Egypt

Ludhiana’s para table tennis player Shubham Wadhwa has once again made the city proud by winning a silver medal in the mixed doubles event at the ITTF World Para Challenger held in Giza, Egypt, from November 15 to 18. Shubham Wadhwa after wining silver medal at the ITTF World Para Challenger in Giza, Egypt. (HT Photo)

Displaying exceptional skill, Wadhwa and his partner dominated the group stage with comfortable 3-0 wins over Jordan and Saudi Arabia. They continued their strong run in the quarterfinals by edging out Korea 3-2 and later defeating Germany 3-1 in an impressive semifinal clash. In the final, the pair fought hard but went down to Brazil 0-3, settling for a well-earned silver.

This medal adds to Wadhwa’s growing list of international achievements. This year, he clinched a bronze in mixed doubles at the ITTF World Para Elite held in Spokane, Washington, in August. Before that, he delivered a remarkable double-bronze performance at the ITTF World Para Future tournament in Taipei in June. In men’s doubles, he beat Taipei 3-0 in the group stage and overcame Singapore 3-2 in a thrilling quarterfinal, before losing to Korea in the semifinals. He also claimed a bronze in mixed doubles at the same event, proving his consistency on the world stage.

In March, he struck gold at the Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi with a flawless 3-0 win over Rajasthan’s Madhuram. Just days earlier, at the UTT 2nd Para Table Tennis National Ranking Championship in Vadodara, he bagged two gold medals and a bronze, continuing his dominant run.

His earlier achievements include multiple national titles, a gold in men’s singles Class-3 at the UTT Para Nationals in Indore in 2023, and three golds at the same championship that year. He expressed gratitude to the Act Humane Foundation, whose support and sponsorship have played a vital role in his journey.

With his latest silver win, Wadhwa now turns his focus to the upcoming National Ranking Championship next month in Vadodara, where he hopes to continue his extraordinary run.