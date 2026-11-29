A man and his wife were allegedly killed by his brother in Kakroli Hathi village in Badhra subdivision in Charkhi Dadri following an alleged land dispute, police said on Saturday.

Police said the bodies were sent to the civil hospital for autopsies and no arrest has been made so far. (HT Photo for representation) more less

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The victims, identified as Surender, alias Sundar, 50, and his wife Bhanwati Devi, 48, were reportedly beaten to death with sticks. The deceased couple is survived by a married daughter and a 14-year-old son named Prince.

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Police said the initial probe suggests Sundar had a long-standing land dispute with his elder brother, Shamsher.

Eye-witnesses said the incident occurred around 2pm on Saturday following an altercation, the accused fled the scene in a car and after killing the couple, dumped both bodies on the road between Kakroli Hathi and Haraudi.

Upon information, SP Logesh Kumar and Badhra SHO Sukhbir Singh arrived at the scene. Later, a forensic lab team arrived to collect evidence. Police said the bodies were sent to the civil hospital for autopsies and no arrest has been made so far.

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