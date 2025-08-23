Man booked for forging HC orders in land partition case

A case of forgery has come to light after the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) directed the registration of an FIR against Anil Kumar of Rohtak for allegedly creating and circulating a forged HC order in connection with ongoing land partition proceedings. When the contempt petition came up for hearing, the forged order was cross-verified with the official HC website and found to be fabricated. (HT File)

According to documents submitted by Jaapinder Singh, OSD (vigilance), Punjab, the matter relates to writ petition of 2024, which was adjourned by the HC on November 20, 2024. However, Anil Kumar allegedly downloaded the genuine order on his laptop, edited it using a VPN and a browser extension, and created a fake version suggesting relief for his side.

The manipulated order was then forwarded from Anil Kumar’s WhatsApp number to Manoj Kumar, halqa girdawar, Rohtak, who further shared it with petitioner Antriksh via WhatsApp. The forged order was presented during contempt proceedings related to partition of agricultural land in Rohtak.

When the contempt petition came up for hearing, the forged order was cross-verified with the official HC website and found to be fabricated. Taking serious note, the HC on March 1, 2025, directed the Chandigarh SSP to get the matter thoroughly investigated.

An inquiry by the cybercrime DSP confirmed that Anil had edited and circulated the forged order. His mobile phone and laptop were analysed by the CFSL, Sector 36, which verified manipulation of the PDF file. A case under Sections 318(4), 336(3), 337, 340(2) BNS has been registered in the Cybercrime police station, Sector 17.