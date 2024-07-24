Man booked for raping 38-year-old woman, making her lewd video

Three rape cases have been reported in the district on Tuesday. In all three cases the accused were known to the victims. Three rape cases reported in district in a day; accused known to the victims in all three cases (HT File)

In the first case, the Haibowal police booked an arhtiya (commission agent) for raping a 38-year-old woman and recording a lewd video of her. According to the woman, the accused used the video to blackmail her to establish physical relations with her multiple times.

The accused has been identified as Shakti Walia of Bahadurke road. The accused was known to the woman and a frequent visitor of her house.

The woman stated that in June 2023 when she was alone at home, the accused turned up there and raped her. He also recorded a lewd video of her and threatened her. The accused started blackmailing her that he will defame her by making her video viral on social networking sites.

The woman alleged that the accused forced her to establish physical relations with him and raped her multiple times. She discussed the matter with her husband and filed a complaint to the police on April 25.

Inspector Amritpal Singh, SHO at Haibowal Police station, stated that the FIR has been lodged following an investigation. The police have booked the accused under section 376 of IPC and Section 67 of the Information and Technology Act. A hunt is on for his arrest.

Jassian village man held for abducting, raping 16-year-old girl

In the second case, the Haibowal Police station arrested a Jassian village resident for abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl for six days.

The accused has been identified as Murari.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim. The complainant stated that her 16-year-old daughter went missing on June 20 from their shanty at Jassian road. However, she returned on June 26. She noticed a change in behaviour of her daughter, who was visibly under mental stress.

The complainant added that on being asked the girl stated that she had befriended the accused Murari a few months ago. On June 20 the accused had abducted her on the pretext of marriage and took her to a plot, where the accused raped her for six days and threatened her to keep mum.

The victim added that she managed to escape from his custody on June 26 and returned home, but she did not share her ordeal with anyone. When her mother insisted, she narrated the whole incident to her.

Inspector Amritpal Singh, SHO Haibowal Police station, stated that an FIR under section 376 of the IPC and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused. Soon after lodging the FIR, the police arrested the accused.

Baddowal resident booked for raping 21-year-old woman

In the third case, the Dakha Police booked a Baddowal resident for raping a 21-year-old woman. The complainant stated that she met the accused three years ago and befriended her.

The complainant added that the accused had taken her to Baddowal and raped her. The accused also threatened her that he would kill her if she made any complaint against him.

She alleged that the accused raped her multiple times by threatening her. She gathered some courage and filed a complaint against him.

ASI Narinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 376 (2) and 506 of IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.