Man booked for thrashing neighbour for feeding stray dogs According to police, the incident occurred on February 26 in Aerocity. (HT File)

A dispute over feeding stray dogs escalated into violence in Aerocity when an advocate was allegedly attacked by his neighbour with a nail-studded stick, leaving him injured.

According to police, the incident occurred on February 26 in Aerocity. The complainant, Tanuj , an advocate, alleged that his neighbour Kulbeer confronted him over claims that he had been feeding stray dogs near his residence.

The victim told the police that he had earlier denied the allegation, saying he only passed through the street and fed dogs at a distance from the accused’s house. On the day of the incident, he was returning home after feeding dogs about 200 feet away when the accused allegedly confronted him outside his house. Following a brief verbal exchange, the accused allegedly threatened him and attacked him with a long stick embedded with sharp nails. Malhotra claimed he raised his hands to protect his head and sustained injuries to his hand and left arm during the assault.

He was later taken for medical examination at Civil Hospital, Dhakoli. Investigating officer Balraj Singh said the area has CCTV cameras and the footage is being examined as part of the investigation. No arrests have been made so far. Police have booked the accused under BNS 115(2), 126(2), 351(2) and 296.