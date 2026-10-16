Man dies, nephew hurt as canter hits motorcycle near Pinjore

A 34-year-old man was killed and his nephew injured after a canter allegedly hit their motorcycle near Madhawala, Pinjore on Wednesday evening.

The impact left both men injured, with Shailender sustaining injuries to his right leg, arm and other parts of his body. (HT File)

According to the FIR registered at Pinjore police station on Thursday, the deceased, Het Ram, was riding the motorcycle (HP12AA-2706), while his nephew, Shailender Kumar (complainant), was seated behind him. The two were returning from Charniya village after collecting an LPG cylinder and were going towards Baddi when the accident occurred between 8pm and 8.30pm.

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As they reached near Gorakhnath temple in Madhawala, a canter coming from the opposite direction allegedly collided with their motorcycle. The impact left both men injured, with Shailender sustaining injuries to his right leg, arm and other parts of his body.

They were initially taken to the government hospital in Nanakpur, from where Shailender was referred to the government hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, for further treatment. Het Ram was taken to the government hospital in Kalka, where he died.

Based on Shailender’s statement, the police registered an FIR against an unidentified canter driver under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125(a) (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The canter driver is yet to be identified.

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