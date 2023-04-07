Mohali: 33-year-old man shot in leg by jailed gangster’s aides

A 33-year-old man was shot in the leg purportedly by two shooters hired by a jailed gangster in Nayagaon on Wednesday. Nayagaon SHO Kulwant Singh said they were scanning CCTV footage from nearby buildings to get clues about the shooters, who will be arrested soon. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Based on the complaint by the victim, Monu Kumar, police have booked the gangster, Kala, 30, and the two unidentified shooters. Both Kala and Monu are residents of Haryana’s Jind district.

Giving details, Nayagaon station house officer (SHO) Kulwant Singh said Monu was visiting an immigration consultant’s office in Chandigarh, along with his sister and wife of Kala’s brother Parveen Kumar, who is settled in the US.

As they got late in returning from Chandigarh to Jind, they all decided to check-in at a hotel in Nayagaon.

In the meantime, two aides of Kala, who were following Monu, opened fire at him while he was standing outside the hotel. While one bullet missed the target, another struck him in the right thigh.

The victim was rushed to PGIMER and is stated to be out of danger, according to SP (Investigation) Amandeep Singh. The incident trigger panic in the area, surrounded by hotels.

In his statement to the police, Monu said Kala was suspecting that he had an illicit relationship with Kala’s sister-in-law and therefore, hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him.

On his complaint, police booked Kala and the two unidentified shooters under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

SHO Kulwant Singh said they were scanning CCTV footage from nearby buildings to get clues about the shooters, who will be arrested soon.