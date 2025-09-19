Mandi MP shown black flags by Congress in Manali

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, faced protests in Patlikuhal, Kullu, on Thursday during her visit to the disaster-affected areas. MP Kangana Ranaut during her visit to disaster-affected areas in Manali on Thursday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

Youth Congress workers showed her black flags while shouting “Kangana go back!” as the actor-turned-politician arrived to inspect the damaged road near the Naggar bridge. Verbal spat between BJP and Congress workers also broke out with Congress later alleging that BJP workers manhandled them.

Manali youth Congress president Manish Thakur said, “MP Kangana was absent during the disaster. When Kullu-Manali was devastated, the MP didn’t deem it appropriate to visit her constituency. Now that normal life has returned to normal, she is now in Manali and engaging in politics.”

“The Youth Congress staged a peaceful protest, but BJP workers heckled them,” he further said.

Responding to former MLA Govind Singh Thakur’s statement about Kangana being a guest, Manish said, “If she were a guest, we would welcome her. But Kangana is a resident of Manali and our MP. It is our right to voice our grievances before our MP.”

Don’t attack, ask questions: Kangana

Kangana, while responding to a protester said, “Are you here to attack me or to ask questions? Don’t attack, ask questions. We are residents here. If you attack us, how will we work for you? Please calm down first and know that I too have a house here. Imagine what I must be going through. My restaurant here made only ₹50 in business, while I have to pay ₹15 lakh in salaries. Please understand my situation too. I am also human. Don’t attack me as if I am the Queen of England doing nothing for you. I also earn my living here.”

BJP doing politics during disaster: Chauhan

Alleging BJP of doing politics during the time when the state has suffered colossal losses due to disasters, principal media advisor to the chief minister Naresh Chauhan said that the state and central BJP leaders should speak with accountability instead of making “ irresponsible and misleading” accusations for political gain.

While addressing a press conference in Shimla on Thursday, Chauhan said, “In disaster hit state the government was busy in addressing the grievances of the affected people and the entire machinery of the state government was involved in restoration and relief works, the BJP leaders were issuing deceptive statements blaming the government of not providing any financial assistance to the disaster affected and the dismal approach of the Government for restoration works.”

Advised the BJP leaders, Chauhan, said, “There was ample time for doing politics, but at present they should stand united with the state for seeking liberal financial assistance from the centre.”

Replying to the statements of state BJP leaders for their accusations that no minister of the Congress government visited the disaster affected areas, Naresh Chauhan said that either they have closed their eyes or cannot digest the fact that revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi, walked the entire way from Chamba to Bharmour and camped their till the final evacuation of the stranded Manimahesh Yatris.

Chauhan said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the state has announced a sum of ₹1500 crore for the disaster hit areas, but it is not specified that whether the assistance announced was a scheme specific or in form of a grant.”

He also negated the statement of MP Kangana regarding central government providing ₹10,000 crore to the disaster affected Himachal.