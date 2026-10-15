Mansa anti-drug activist’s killing: Accused arrested from Rajasthan; house bulldozed, shop torched

Hours after anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh, alias Jhota, was shot dead in Mansa, the police on Wednesday arrested the accused, a pharmacy owner, from Rajasthan even as anger against the killing spilled onto the streets, with mob setting the chemist’s shop ablaze and authorities razing a portion of his house.

District authorities demolish a portion of the house belonging to Ashwani Kumar, the medical store owner who fatally shot anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh alias Jhota in broad daylight, in Mansa on Wednesday. (PTI)

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Jhota’s father gave a Punjab bandh call on Thursday with political parties, including the Congress, Akali Dal, BJP, Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, and farmers’ body Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmers’ unions and state government employees’ unions extending support to it. The family has also refused to cremate the body.

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Known for raising his voice against drug abuse and illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, Jhota was shot in broad daylight at a busy marketplace on Tuesday.

Ashwani Kumar, the medical store owner, who opened fire on Jhota after he questioned him for selling addictive drugs to an elderly man, was taken into custody from Salasar in Rajasthan, police said. Bathinda Range DIG Harjit Singh said an FIR has been registered against two persons. “Police had arrested an associate who helped Kumar flee on Tuesday night,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, dramatic scenes unfolded in the Veer Nagar area as an excavator razed the front portion of Kumar’s multi-storeyed house. Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary was present on-site to supervise the operation and maintain law and order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, dramatic scenes unfolded in the Veer Nagar area as an excavator razed the front portion of Kumar’s multi-storeyed house. Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary was present on-site to supervise the operation and maintain law and order. {{/usCountry}}

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The situation turned tense after an agitated mob led by a group of Nihangs torched Kumar’s shop where Jhota was gunned down. The arson occurred despite heavy police deployment in the area.

People could be seen climbing the boundary walls of the nearby houses to catch a glimpse of the demolition, which, according to police, followed information about unauthorised construction on the premises.

The incident, which took place while Jhota was hosting a Facebook Live, has triggered a political slugfest in Punjab, which goes to polls early next year. While chief minister Bhagwant Mann vowed the strictest punishment for the accused, Opposition leaders targeting the ruling regime over “complete breakdown” of law and order.

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A joint action committee comprising various organisations and social activists formed after Jhota’s murder has demanded resignations of Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav and dismissal of the Mansa SSP, DSP, SHO and drug inspector concerned. They also demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Several politicians also visited Mansa on Wednesday to express grief with the victim’s family. Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh said his party stands firmly with Jhota’s family, and will raise its voice at every level to ensure justice for him.