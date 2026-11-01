Mansa man’s death: Harsimrat seeks privilege action against SSP

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to initiate breach of privilege proceedings against Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vaibhav Chaudhary for obstructing her from discharging her duties and dismissing her concerns over the police taking custody of the body of a person whose death the family has attributed to a drug overdose.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal (PTI)

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Harsimrat wrote to the Speaker, submitting a notice under Rule 223 and seeking his consent to raise a question of breach of privilege and contempt of the House. She also called for summoning a report from the Punjab government on the entire issue surrounding the incident.

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Daljit, 35, a resident of Bhamme Kalan village in Mansa district, was found dead in a field near Ramananda village on October 27.

His post-mortem examination was conducted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, on October 28. Police have registered a murder case against three persons — Mandeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh and another Mandeep Singh — all residents of Ramananda village. The accused are in police custody, and further investigation is underway. His family has maintained that Daljit died of a drug overdose.

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{{^usCountry}} The MP also sought the summoning of all records in the case, including the relevant FIR, inquest and post-mortem records as well as the information on the whereabouts of Daljit’s father Jarnail Singh, who was allegedly taken into custody by the Mansa police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MP also sought the summoning of all records in the case, including the relevant FIR, inquest and post-mortem records as well as the information on the whereabouts of Daljit’s father Jarnail Singh, who was allegedly taken into custody by the Mansa police. {{/usCountry}}

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Harsimrat, who also submitted the recording of her conversation with the SSP on October 29 to the Speaker, said it demonstrated the officer’s dereliction of duty.

She also pointed out that the SSP claimed the police had taken over the body to “maintain law and order” and stated that the family should collect it themselves and that the police had “no role” in this process and that the body was lying at AIIMS, Bathinda.

She added that the officer also denied knowledge of photographic evidence on record showing Daljit’s father, Jarnail Singh, being taken away by the police and advised that a missing person report be filed in the matter.

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The MP urged the Speaker to give his consent to initiate breach of privilege action against the SSP.