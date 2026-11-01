Mansa man’s death: Sister moves HC seeking CBI probe, autopsy at PGI

The sister of Daljit Singh, a resident of Bhamme Kalan village in Mansa district, who was found dead on October 27, has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking a post-mortem examination at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death.

Lawyers representing Amarjeet Kaur mentioned the matter for urgent listing, and the court allowed it to be listed on Monday.

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Lawyers representing Amarjeet Kaur mentioned the matter for urgent listing, and the court allowed it to be listed on Monday. The lawyers said the government counsel had told the court during mentioning that there were no immediate plans to perform the last rites of the deceased.

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The body of the 35-year-old was found in a field near Ramananda village on October 27 morning, and police have registered a criminal case. His family has maintained that Daljit died of a drug overdose, alleging that narcotics were easily available in villages across the region.

In her petition, Kaur has sought protection for the life and liberty of her family members, including Daljit’s family, from local police officials, especially Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vaibhav Chaudhary.

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{{^usCountry}} The plea also seeks that Daljit’s mortal remains be handed over to the family. It alleges that the police took custody of the body on October 27 and demands departmental and criminal action against the police personnel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The plea also seeks that Daljit’s mortal remains be handed over to the family. It alleges that the police took custody of the body on October 27 and demands departmental and criminal action against the police personnel. {{/usCountry}}

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