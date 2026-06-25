Maqsudan firing case cracked, two arrested with arms, drugs

Police on Wednesday arrested two alleged associates of gangster Sonu Khatri in connection with last month’s firing incident at the New Vegetable Market in Maqsudan and recovered illegal firearms, ammunition, heroin and ICE (methamphetamine) from their possession. Police on Wednesday arrested two alleged associates of gangster Sonu Khatri in connection with last month’s firing incident at the New Vegetable Market in Maqsudan and recovered illegal firearms, ammunition, heroin and ICE (methamphetamine) from their possession.

Addressing a press conference, superintendent of police (investigation) Harinder Singh Gill said that acting on a tip-off, a team of Sultanpur Lodhi police arrested Amandeep Singh, a resident of Sultanpur Lodhi, from Gazipur Road. During his search, police recovered two illegal firearms — a .30-bore pistol and a .32-bore pistol — along with two magazines and 10 live cartridges.

During preliminary interrogation, Amandeep disclosed that one of the weapons belonged to his associate, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, a resident of Taharpur village in SBS Nagar district. He further revealed that the .30-bore pistol had allegedly been used in the firing incident at the New Vegetable Market, Maqsudan, on May 12, in which a person sustained a bullet injury to his leg.

Following the disclosure, police conducted further raids and arrested Gurpreet. Both accused were produced before a local court, which remanded them to two days of police custody for further questioning.

Gill said police also recovered an additional 100 grams of heroin, 20 grams of ICE and five more live .32-bore cartridges from the accused.

A case has been registered against both accused under the relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigations are underway to ascertain the source of the weapons and narcotics and to identify other persons linked to the case.

The SP added that preliminary investigations revealed that both Amandeep and Gurpreet have criminal backgrounds, including involvement in murder cases, and have previously served jail terms.