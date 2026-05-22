Mass bomb threat emails case: Amritsar police arrest key accused from West Bengal

The commissionerate police Amritsar on Thursday claimed to have arrested a key accused from West Bengal for allegedly supplying anonymous digital infrastructure used to send mass bomb threat emails to schools and sensitive establishments across multiple states. Police said agencies concerned are also probing the Bangladesh connection. (HT File)

According to the police, the accused, Sourav Biswas, was arrested following an intensive digital investigation and technical analysis conducted by the cyber crime unit of the Amritsar police. Investigators said the threatening emails were aimed at creating panic, disturbing public peace and undermining national security.

Police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar while addressing the press said, “The accused was involved in the illegal business of buying and selling email accounts through various Facebook groups. During the probe, investigators found that nearly 300 Gmail accounts had been purchased online from unidentified persons. Out of these, 219 accounts were allegedly sold to an individual based in Bangladesh through WhatsApp, with payments made using USDT cryptocurrency”.

“Further investigation revealed that several of these email accounts were subsequently supplied to unknown persons based in Pakistan, who allegedly used them to send bomb threat emails and carry out other unlawful cyber activities”, he said. Police said agencies concerned are also probing the Bangladesh connection.

The accused has been nominated in four cases registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Amritsar under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to criminal conspiracy, threatening communications and cyber offences. Officials said the accused had also been nominated by the Gujarat Police in a similar case.

During the operation, police recovered three CPUs, five computer hard disks, three mobile phones, one internet router, over 300 Gmail IDs along with passwords and recovery details, and 15 Hotmail accounts.