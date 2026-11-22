Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool will formally inaugurate the 11th International Gita Mahotsav (IGM-2026) at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on December 14 with “Gita Yajna” and Puja.

Apart from this, a three-day International Gita Seminar will also begin at Kurukshetra University on the same day, where twenty scholars from 16 countries will participate. (HT File) more less

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Addressing a press conference at Jyotisar Tirth, Saini revealed that West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari will also attend the 21-day festival.

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Delhi and West Bengal will participate as partner states for the first time at the IGM. The Saras and Crafts mela will begin on December 5, while the main events will be kicked-off on December 14.

West Bengal minister of state Umesh Rai, Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj, former minister Subhash Sudha and others were present.

CM further said programmes are also planned in more than 90 countries, with participation from students across over 70 nations to spread the message of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita to a global audience.

A Gita Sadbhavana Yatra will also be taken out on December 4 from Jyotisar to Saraswati Setu, Pipli, with the cooperation of various religious and social organisations.

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from this, a three-day International Gita Seminar will also begin at Kurukshetra University on the same day, where twenty scholars from 16 countries will participate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from this, a three-day International Gita Seminar will also begin at Kurukshetra University on the same day, where twenty scholars from 16 countries will participate. {{/usCountry}}

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Besides this, representatives from 12 African countries will participate in a seminar to be held at Jyotisar on December 19.

Kurukshetra to have state’s first Tourist police station

Earlier in the day, Saini announced that a tourist police station will soon be established on three acres of land near Brahma Sarovar, with 100 police personnel and support staff to be deployed there.

The personnel will receive specialised training in behavioural skills, cultural sensitivity and different languages, he said.

He was addressing a gathering after he laid the foundation stone of the modern Public Works Department (PWD) Rest House, to be constructed on approximately six-and-a-half acres along the western bank of Brahma Sarovar.

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He said it will be the state’s largest modern rest house to be built at a cost of ₹120 crore.

The rest house will feature comfortable rooms, conference rooms, a committee room, a multipurpose hall, a restaurant, a cafeteria, a wellness centre and rooftop dining facilities.

Following the ceremony, the CM also flagged off 26 recovery vans and command-and-control vehicles, purchased at a cost of nearly ₹3 crore, to strengthen Haryana’s fire and emergency services.

Later in the day, he also addressed a religious program at Udasin Sri Brahm Akhara Sahib, Mandi in Pehowa town of the district to mark the 532nd Prakash Utsav of Baba Sri Chand Maharaj. In Ambala, the CM also attended a Bhumi Pujan program at Rama Mandir Complex near Manji Sahib gurdwara on NH-44.

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