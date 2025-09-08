MC inaction blamed as 4-storey building partially collapses in Ludhiana

A four-storey old building partially collapsed in the Ghake Shah Mill area near Vishwakarma Chowk on Sunday, triggering panic among local residents and shopkeepers. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident as the Sunday market was closed and only a few people were around at the time. The four-storey structure that collapsed near Vishwakarma Chowk on Gill road in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

The incident took place around 4 pm when one side of the building, which had several shops, suddenly gave way and collapsed. Eyewitnesses said a loud sound was heard and dust filled the air as the structure fell like a pack of cards. Residents living nearby rushed out of their homes and immediately informed the authorities and area councillor.

This is the fifth such incident in the city in recent weeks where an old structure has collapsed. Locals blamed the municipal corporation (MC) for failing to act despite repeated complaints regarding unsafe buildings in the area.

“The building was in very poor condition. Shopkeepers and local residents had submitted written complaints to the MC months ago, but no action was taken,” said a nearby shopkeeper. “Though the building was mostly vacant, it was becoming a hideout for anti-social elements. The damaged portion is now hanging dangerously, and it should be demolished without delay.”

Residents also claimed that the owner of the property had purchased over 4,000 square yards of land nearby. They urged the civic body to stop any further construction permissions (TS-1) to him and recover any pending charges such as change of land use (CLU) fees. They also demanded compensation for anyone who might have suffered financial loss due to the incident.

Municipal corporation officials arrived at the spot soon after the collapse. Zonal commissioner (Zone C) Gurpal Singh said, “I have ordered an inquiry into the matter. The building’s records will be checked and strict action will be taken against anyone found responsible. For safety, nearby buildings have also been vacated. A police team was deployed immediately after the collapse.”

The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of old and neglected buildings in the city, especially during the monsoon season.