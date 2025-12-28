Medical services hit across Himachal as doctors go on indefinite strike

Health services barring emergency services were affected across several hospitals in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday as the government doctors went on an indefinite strike against the termination of a resident doctor who entered into a brawl with a patient. Health services barring emergency services were affected across several hospitals in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday as the government doctors went on an indefinite strike against the termination of a resident doctor who entered into a brawl with a patient. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The doctors demanded the reinstatement of Raghav Nirula, a senior resident doctor in the department of pulmonary medicine at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital, whose services were terminated following a video of him getting engaged in a physical altercation with a patient, Arjun Pawar from Chopal, went viral on social media. The incident took place on December 22.

While the state government acted swiftly to terminate his services on Wednesday, the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) contends the action was disproportionate, especially since a college inquiry committee reportedly found both the patient and the doctor responsible for the incident.

In the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, faculty including assistant professors, associate professors, and professors at IGMC, Shimla, have been deputed to attend to the patients on Saturday.

“The emergency services are functioning. Consultants — including assistant professors, associate professors and professors — are rendering services to indoor patients and OPD. However, there were some issues with regards to planned surgeries,” Dr Praveen Bhatia, deputy medical superintendent, IGMC, said on Saturday.

Due to the strike people have to return without treatment from district and sub-division-level hospitals and PHC-CHC.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research has issued standard operating procedures to provide uninterrupted health services, which included assigning OPD duties to consultants, ensuring residents on emergency duties are available round-the-clock and prioritising indoor patients.

However, patients continued to face inconvenience. Bhawani, a patient from Mandi said, “It is very difficult for us as there are no doctors. We have been asked to come on some other date. The patients coming from far off areas are suffering for no fault.”

Jiya Lal, from the Sunni area of Shimla district, who has been undergoing cancer treatment at IGMC, said “I have been taking treatment here for the last 15 years. No doctor is available. One should maintain good behaviour oneself. Doctors do not misbehave with us because our own behaviour is good.”

Speaking to the media, president of the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA), IGMC Shimla, Dr Sohil Sharma said, “The chief minister has assured us that there will be an inquiry into the entire matter. However, the message that has gone out to resident doctors and the entire medical fraternity, is extremely disturbing.”

“The only way to address the resentment and harassment being faced by the entire medical fraternity is to revoke the termination of our resident doctor, Dr Raghav. After this incident, a negative narrative has been created against doctors,” he added.

Health minister Dhani Ram Shandil on Saturday said that medical services remain intact and the strike is unlikely to continue for long.

“The doctors have proceeded on strike. But we had already issued instructions yesterday regarding all our emergency services and indoor services. We have ensured that facilities remain intact in all health institutions. Some doctors are available”.

“We are working to ensure that medical services will not be affected. We are making arrangements to ensure that indoor services and patient facilities are not affected,” he said.

Shandil added, “This is not going to be a long strike. It may be a token strike to show support to the doctor against whom action was taken for inappropriate behaviour.”

Revenue, horticulture and tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi on Saturday said the doctors’ strike in the state should have been avoided as the CM had already ordered an inquiry into their demands, warning that such protests primarily harm the general public.

“The CM listened to all their concerns and ordered an inquiry. Once the inquiry had been ordered, the doctors should have waited. When doctors go on protest, the biggest sufferers are the common man,” Negi said.