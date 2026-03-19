Meet, discuss, repeat: AAC’s cycle of pending decisions

For over a decade, key proposals discussed in the Administrator’s Advisory Council (AAC) have remained largely confined to deliberations, with little to show for concrete action on the ground. A range of other civic initiatives reflects a similar pattern of slow or stalled progress. (HT Photo for representation)

Constituted in 2007 to advise the administrator on policy and development matters affecting Chandigarh, over the years, the council has taken up a wide range of civic and infrastructure-related issues, many of which have been flagged repeatedly in successive meetings.

However, the action-taken reports reveal a persistent pattern: recommendations are tabled, recorded and revisited, but rarely translated into visible outcomes.

The council, chaired by the administrator, can have up to 60 members drawn from political parties, resident welfare groups and traders’ bodies. Its composition spans diverse sectors, including health, education, housing, environment, law and order, transportation, urban planning and heritage preservation.

Despite this, several critical proposals that have been under discussion for years continue to remain pending.

Among the most prominent is the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), first conceived in 2009 for the tricity region to ease traffic congestion. The project, which envisions a metro or rapid transit network linking Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, has been repeatedly taken up in meetings but has yet to see a clear implementation road map.

Another long-pending issue is the conversion of leasehold properties into freehold, a demand affecting thousands of property owners. Residents argue that such a move will provide greater ownership security and simplify property transactions.

Similarly, the question of granting ownership rights to residents of rehabilitation colonies remains unresolved, leaving thousands of families in a state of uncertainty over property titles and access to civic services.

The regularisation and planned development of Lal Dora areas has also been flagged time and again, with the aim of addressing land ownership disputes and enabling infrastructure development in villages falling under the UT’s jurisdiction. The matter, too, continues to linger without closure.

A range of other civic initiatives reflects a similar pattern of slow or stalled progress. These include strengthening public transport through expansion of bus services, improving traffic management and road infrastructure, and initiating affordable housing projects through the Chandigarh Housing Board.

Proposals related to environment protection, waste management, tourism promotion, cultural infrastructure and industrial reforms to improve ease of doing business have also remained at various stages of consideration for years.

The issues were once again taken up in the AAC meeting held in February 2025, with an action-taken report presented a year later on March 12, but with no resolution in sight.

Subhash Chawla, a two-time mayor and seven-term member of the AAC, acknowledged the slow pace of implementation. “Many proposals discussed in the council have remained pending for years without tangible action. The present UT administration has shown a more proactive approach and has begun taking some positive decisions. We are hopeful that some of the long-pending projects will finally see the light of the day,” he said.