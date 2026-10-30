Mercury to dip as IMD predicts rain, snowfall in Himachal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has predicted rain and snowfall in parts of the state on October 30 and 31.

Pedestrians walk holding umbrellas amid light rain, in Shimla on Thursday. (ANI)

While dry weather is likely to prevail in plains and middle hills of the state on November 1 and 2, showers are expected to continue in higher reaches of the state. The weather office has also sounded a yellow alert of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts for October 30.

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On Thursday, light snowfall was reported at Chitkul in Kinnaur district and Chanshal area in Shimla district. During the last 24 hours, light rain was observed at isolated places in the state. The highest rainfall of 4mm was recorded in Paonta Sahib, followed by Kangra (1.8mm), Shimla (0.3mm), Kufri (0.3mm), Kotkhai (0.3mm), Bhuntar (0.2mm) and trace rainfall in Bharmaur Sundernagar and Jubberhatti.

As the higher reaches of Himachal continued to experience colder nights, Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti continued to be the coldest in the state, recording a minimum temperature of - 1.2°C. It was followed by 0.2°C recorded in Tabo.

The maximum temperatures remained normal in the state on Thursday. During the last 24 hours, an appreciable fall was observed in the maximum temperatures. Una continued to be the hottest in the state at 31.8°C. Several stations recorded below normal maximum temperatures including Shimla, Kalpa, Nahan and Mandi.

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{{^usCountry}} According to IMD, the minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3°C over many parts of the state during the next 48 hours. Similarly, maximum temperatures gradually fall by 3–6°C over many parts of the state during this period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to IMD, the minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3°C over many parts of the state during the next 48 hours. Similarly, maximum temperatures gradually fall by 3–6°C over many parts of the state during this period. {{/usCountry}}

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