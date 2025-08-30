Met predicts moderate to heavy rain in Jammu

Residents of the already rain-battered Jammu region were alarmed by light to moderate rains and lightning that began around 10 pm on Friday. ammu-Srinagar National Highway has been shut due to landslide, flash flood and heavy rains, in Udhampur on Friday. (ANI)

Jammu region has witnessed mass death and destruction in the recent spell of heavy rains.

From August 14 to 26 at least 138 lives have been lost in rain-related incidents in Kishtwar, Kathua and Reasi districts.

The Met department has predicted one or two spells of rain and thunder at a few places of Jammu division from Friday afternoon and towards late night till September 2.

“A spell of light to moderate rain at scattered to fairly widespread places with possibility of moderate to heavy rain and thundershower at few districts of Jammu division are likely,” said a Met official.

He advised the people to stay alert.

There is possibility of moderate to heavy rain and thundershower at few places of Jammu division during Saturday early morning to September 1 late night and September 2 early morning, he said

He further informed that there was a possibility of flash floods, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at a few vulnerable places.

“Brief intense showers are most likely to occur at many places over Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri, Reasi, Doda, Samba and Udhampur in the next 12 hours. Heavy rain and intense showers may trigger flash floods and landslides at few vulnerable places, he said.

“In view of the fresh forecast regarding inclement weather conditions and recent incidents of cloud bursts & flash floods recently leading to major or minor damage to river embankments at several locations along Tawi, Chenab and various nullahs, the general public is hereby advised to exercise utmost caution and refrain from venturing in or around water bodies including rivers, streams, and nallahs until there is improvement in the weather,” stated a Jammu police advisory issued here.