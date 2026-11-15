Minimum temperatures drop in Himachal, Kukumseri shivers at - 2.9°C

After higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall, minimum temperatures witnessed an appreciable fall at most weather stations across the state, with Kukumseri in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti recording the lowest minimum temperature at - 2.9°C on Saturday.

A scenic view of the mountains covered by a blanket of fresh snowfall at Bani in Kathua on Saturday. (ANI)

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It was followed by Tabo, which recorded a minimum temperature of 0.1°C, and Kalpa at 1.8°C. While Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 11°C, Dharamshala and Manali recorded 10°C and 4.5°C, respectively.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, minimum temperatures witnessed an appreciable fall at most stations during the past 24 hours. However, they were 2-3°C above normal at a few stations, while remaining normal or near normal at others.

The weather office said minimum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-4°C across many parts of the state over the next three to four days. Maximum temperatures are also expected to decline by 2-4°C over many parts of the state during the next two to three days.

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{{^usCountry}} The IMD has forecast rainfall across the state on November 15, with snowfall likely in high-altitude areas. However, dry weather is expected to prevail across the state from November 16 to 20. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IMD has forecast rainfall across the state on November 15, with snowfall likely in high-altitude areas. However, dry weather is expected to prevail across the state from November 16 to 20. {{/usCountry}}

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On Saturday, Una remained the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 32.2°C, followed by Bilaspur at 28°C and Kangra at 27.4°C. Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 18.8°C, while Manali registered 18.6°C.

Notably, Himachal Pradesh has recorded a 67% rainfall deficit so far this month, receiving 2.6mm of actual precipitation against the normal of 7.8mm between November 1 and 14. During the post-monsoon season, the state has recorded a 5% rainfall deficit. Between October 1 and November 14, the state received 31.3mm of rainfall against the normal of 32.9mm.

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Expect improved weather in J&K from today: MeT

Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir witnessed significant rainfall during the last 24 hours, with the MeT office predicting significant improvement in weather from Sunday.

The MeT centre said the weather will remain generally cloudy on November 14, with a brief spell of light rain and light snow over higher reaches scattered to many places towards afternoon and late afternoon.

“There is also a possibility of thunder and gusty wind at isolated places towards the afternoon of November 14. The weather is expected to remain generally dry from November 15 to 21, with cloudy weather towards November 20 and 21.”

The MeT centre has further predicted generally dry weather from November 22 to 25. Meanwhile, in an advisory, farmers have been advised to resume farm operations from November 15 onwards.

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