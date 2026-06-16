Minister Harbhajan’s plaint against Warring: SC panel directs police to submit report by July 2

The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has directed the Amritsar Rural police to submit a report by July 2 on a complaint filed by minister Harbhajan Singh ETO against Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Commission chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said that the minister had alleged in a written complaint that Warring made inflammatory remarks against him during the Tarn Taran elections in February this year.

Garhi said the commission had earlier sought a report from Amritsar Rural police, but they requested additional time to complete the inquiry.

Accepting the request, the commission directed the police to obtain Warring’s voice samples and submit a report by July 2.

No faith in SC commission chief, won’t appear: Warring

Meanwhile, Warring on Monday stated that he would not appear before the Punjab State Scheduled Caste Commission in connection with any complaint or suo motu proceedings initiated against him.

“I have full respect for the country’s constitutional and statutory bodies, including the Punjab State Scheduled Caste Commission. However, its chairman, Jasvir Singh Garhi, is acting like the representative of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its government, and I have no faith in him. I will not appear before him at any cost and will instead seek justice through the courts,” Warring said.

Besides the complaint filed by Harbhajan Singh, the commission had also initiated suo motu proceedings against Warring over remarks allegedly made during the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll election campaigning on November 11 last year.

After his remarks drew sharp reactions from leaders of other parties, Warring clarified that former Union minister Buta Singh, a veteran Congress leader, was like a father figure to him, and he could never mean any disrespect to him or to anyone else.