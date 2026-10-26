Minister Khudian announces 50 pc subsidy on wheat seeds

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Sunday announced a ₹50-crore assistance scheme under which farmers will get certified wheat seeds at almost half price.

The scheme is being executed under the National Food Security and Nutrition Mission (NFSNM)-Seed Components under the Krishonnati Yojana, Khudian added. (HT)

Sharing details, Khudian said certified wheat seeds priced at ₹4,250 per quintal will be available to farmers at ₹2,250 per quintal after adjusting the ₹2,000 per quintal subsidy upfront at the time of purchase.

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He said the subsidy will be applicable only to certified wheat varieties recommended by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana and notified by the ICAR or Punjab government that are up to 10 years old.The subsidy is capped at 50 per cent of the cost or ₹2,000 per hectare, whichever is less, aimed at helping farmers prepare quality seeds and build their farm-saved stock, he said in a statement.The agriculture department has projected a district-wise requirement to cover 2,42,218 beneficiaries, with a total proposed financial outlay of ₹50 crore at a maximum assistance of ₹2,000 per beneficiary.

The scheme is being executed under the National Food Security and Nutrition Mission (NFSNM)-Seed Components under the Krishonnati Yojana, he added.

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{{^usCountry}} He said nodal agencies responsible for seed multiplication will be held strictly accountable for seed quality and any complaints regarding quality will be addressed by the concerned nodal agency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said nodal agencies responsible for seed multiplication will be held strictly accountable for seed quality and any complaints regarding quality will be addressed by the concerned nodal agency. {{/usCountry}}

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