‘Missing’ posters of Dushyant Chautala, Hisar MP appear in Jind’s Uchana

: The posters of “missing” Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and Hisar Member of Parliament (MP) Brijendra Singh had appeared in the Uchana constituency of Jind.

The posters were pasted by the Sanyukt Kisan Mazdoor Morcha unit of Uchana, who have been sitting on a dharna for the last 21 days demanding better facilities at government hospitals, proper water supply and other issues.

Moreover, the protesters have also announced a reward for “finding” the two leaders.

The Uchana constituency is represented by Dushyant and he had defeated Hisar MP Brijendra Singh’s mother Prem Lata in the 2019 assembly polls.

The posters were pasted on the walls of a dozen buildings and on electricity poles in the Uchana area. Residents, however, said they had nothing to do with the matter.

Azad Palwa, a farmer leader, said the people of Uchana have been living in a bad condition and the two leaders were missing from the scene.

“There are a plethora of problems and the two leaders have failed to address them. We will lodge a missing complaint against the duo at the Uchana police station on Monday,” he added.