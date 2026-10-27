Modi remark: Vij slams Kharge

Haryana’s energy minister Anil Vij on Monday protested against Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Ambala Cantonment over his statement at a rally in Patna on Sunday and said that the country can never tolerate the insult allegedly done by him to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Haryana BJP president Archana Gupta at a party protest in Rohtak on Monday. (HT Photo)

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“If you create anarchy by raising the slogan of change the regime, then this will not happen on the soil of this country,” he said.

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While advising the Congress, he told the reporters that the party must be involved in politics, but also respect the culture of the nation.

The minister said that the people of the country have wiped out the Congress party from 22 states and the BJP’s continuous rule in the country has left the Congress party so distraught that it has lost its “sanity”.

Vij also expressed apprehension over the proposed rally in Delhi on November 1, expressing concern over law and order and people of the country should be aware.

“We are concerned that by gathering millions of people to Delhi on a certain date, they are trying to incite violence in India like what happened in France, Bangladesh, and Nepal. The people of India are aware and they vote according to their own will and opinions,” Vij added.

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{{^usCountry}} Haryana BJP chief targets Kharge {{/usCountry}}

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Haryana BJP president Archana Gupta on Monday also criticised Kharge over his remarks and described the statement as “highly condemnable”. Gupta said such remarks by a senior Congress leader reflected the party’s mindset.

Responding to questions about derogatory remarks allegedly made by BJP leaders, Gupta said she did not approve of such statements, irrespective of who made them.

Later she also joined a protest by party workers in Rohtak to condemn Kharge’s remarks.