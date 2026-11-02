Mohali: 2 booked for theft at Zirakpur store

Zirakpur police registered a case against two former store employees based on a complaint alleging they stole ₹10 lakh to ₹12 lakh in cash from a store in the town.

Indu Bala, 42, the company manager, filed the complaint. She runs a business with her husband Sham Lal Jindal. (HT File)

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Indu Bala, 42, the company manager, filed the complaint. She runs a business with her husband Sham Lal Jindal.

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According to the complaint, Jaspreet and Komal, both from Sangrur, worked for the couple at their Jindal Mega Mart store. The owners moved them to the Zirakpur store about three months ago because of their experience. Jaspreet handled accounts, and Komal assisted with billing and accounting.

Bala told police the store recorded high daily sales, but the owners found a shortfall in the cash collections each day. Jaspreet later began using drugs and skipped work often, she alleged. The couple fired him about four days before the complaint, and Komal quit at the same time.

Komal then called Jindal and asked to return. Jindal agreed. Soon after, Jaspreet phoned Bala and said Komal had stolen cash from the store every day. He sent audio recordings of his conversations with Komal to Bala’s phone. The complainant says the recordings point to a theft of ₹10 lakh to ₹12 lakh.

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{{^usCountry}} After hearing the recordings, Bala stopped Komal and took her towards the police station. Sub-inspector Jaswant Singh and his patrol team met them near Metro Plaza on VIP Road at about 4.35 pm. Singh recorded Bala’s signed statement there. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After hearing the recordings, Bala stopped Komal and took her towards the police station. Sub-inspector Jaswant Singh and his patrol team met them near Metro Plaza on VIP Road at about 4.35 pm. Singh recorded Bala’s signed statement there. {{/usCountry}}

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Zirkapur police registered a case under Section 283 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. No arrests have been made so far.