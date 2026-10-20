Mohali: 3 of Bishnoi gang nabbed for firing at Zirakpur property dealer’s house

Three shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been arrested from Jalandhar for recently firing eight rounds outside a Zirakpur property dealer’s house and later threatening him for ransom, police said on Monday.

The accused in Mohali police custody on Monday.

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The Jalandhar-based accused, identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, 32, of Aujla Chak village, Manraj Singh alias Manna, 21, of Goore village, and Rajveer Singh, 18, of Chak Des Raj, had previously conducted a recce of the target before returning to their villages, officials said. Later, they travelled to Zirakpur in a Swift car rented from their area, carried out the firing and recorded a video of the incident on a mobile phone.

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A 9mm Beretta pistol, the Swift car allegedly used in the crime and the mobile phone used to record the firing have been seized. Police said none of the three had any previous criminal cases registered against them. Manraj had recently returned from Canada. His parents had called him back to India after he was allegedly involved in illegal activities there, investigators said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to SSP Varun Sharma, the accused had opened fire outside the house of Ram Kumar, a property dealer in Baltana, around 2.17 am on October 14. After the shooting, Kumar allegedly received a ransom call from Arsh Pandit, who claimed an association with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the SSP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to SSP Varun Sharma, the accused had opened fire outside the house of Ram Kumar, a property dealer in Baltana, around 2.17 am on October 14. After the shooting, Kumar allegedly received a ransom call from Arsh Pandit, who claimed an association with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the SSP said. {{/usCountry}}

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The Zirakpur police registered an FIR under Sections 308(2) (extortion) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as relevant provisions of the Arms Act on the same day.

Sharma said teams were formed under superintendents of police Saurav Jindal (investigation) and Akashdeep Singh (operations), and deputy superintendent of police (investigation) Rajan Parminder Singh. Teams from the CIA staff in Kharar and the Mohali operations cell coordinated the investigation to arrest the accused.

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Officials are investigating the accuseds’ alleged links with the gang, their individual roles in the shooting, and the possibility of other accomplices.

The latest arrests come amid a spate of targeted shootings and extortion-linked attacks across the tricity in recent months, with police investigations pointing to different gangster networks. In March, property dealer Charanpreet Singh was shot dead outside a gym in Chandigarh’s Sector 9, with the Lucky Patial-led Davinder Bambiha gang claiming responsibility. In April, gunmen fired outside a property dealer’s house in New Chandigarh after he allegedly received a ₹1-crore extortion demand attributed to Patial.

In June, Panchkula club owner Rattan Lubana was injured in a firing incident outside Swiss Lounge in an attack police linked to the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang.

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In September, police arrested four alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang associates in connection with three extortion-linked firing incidents in Mohali over a 10-day period.