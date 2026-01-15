Mohali: Builder jailed for defying consumer commission order

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Wednesday sentenced a real estate developer to three years of rigorous imprisonment for wilfully defying its earlier order to hand over a flat or refund money to a homebuyer. The case relates to a flat booked by the complainant with Emerging Valley Private Limited in its project located at Sector 115. (Representational Image)

Gurpreet Singh Sidhu, director of Emerging Valley Private Limited, was also fined ₹1 lakh under Section 72 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Observing that his conduct showed complete disregard for judicial orders, the commission, headed by president SK Aggarwal, with members Paramjeet Kaur and Lt Col JS Bath (retd), directed that the ₹50,000 of the fine amount be paid to the complainant’s legal heirs, while the remaining amount will go to the state exchequer.

The case relates to a flat booked by the complainant with Emerging Valley Private Limited in its project located at Sector 115, Sante Majra, Kharar-Landran Road, Mohali (Banur area).

The commission, through its order dated October 4, 2023, had directed the builder to deliver possession of the flat, complete in all respects and supported by a completion certificate, within two months. In the alternative, the builder was ordered to refund ₹20.49 lakh with 9% interest, rising to 12% in case of default, along with ₹50,000 as compensation for mental agony and litigation expenses.

However, the builder failed to comply with the order. During execution proceedings, the commission noted that Sidhu repeatedly refused to either hand over possession or refund the amount. The commission also relied on a report submitted by a court-appointed advocate, which stated that the flat offered by the builder was not fit for occupation.

The commission further noted that the accused even stated on record that he was not willing to make any payment.

Rejecting the builder’s claims of financial difficulty, the commission observed that no plausible explanation was offered for non-compliance and held that such conduct defeated the very purpose of the Consumer Protection Act. The commission ordered that Sidhu, already in custody, be sent to Model Jail, Chandigarh, to serve the sentence.