The district consumer disputes redressal commission has directed Sky Rock City Welfare Society and its president, Navjeet Singh, to refund ₹5 lakh to a Chandigarh resident who booked a 100-square-yard plot in the project in 2011 but never received its status or possession.

Navjeet Singh, the society’s president, is currently lodged in district jail, Ropar, according to the case record. (HT File)

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The commission directed the society and Navjeet Singh to jointly and severally refund the amount with 9% annual interest from the respective dates of deposit until repayment. They must make the payment within two months of receiving a free certified copy of the order. If they miss the deadline, the amount will carry 12% annual interest until repayment.

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The commission also ordered them to pay ₹1 lakh to the complainant as compensation for mental agony and harassment and towards litigation expenses.

The complaint was filed by Nirmal Singh, a resident of Sector-38 (West), Chandigarh. He told the commission that the society advertised its Sky Rock City project in 2011, claiming that the government had granted the required approvals and that the project would provide basic amenities. The advertisements also promised possession of plots within two years of registration or requisition.

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{{^usCountry}} Relying on these assurances, Nirmal became a member of the society and paid a membership fee of ₹5,000 on June 10, 2011. He booked a 100-square-yard plot and paid ₹5 lakh towards its cost. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Relying on these assurances, Nirmal became a member of the society and paid a membership fee of ₹5,000 on June 10, 2011. He booked a 100-square-yard plot and paid ₹5 lakh towards its cost. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the complaint, the society did not execute a buyer’s agreement or inform him about the status of the plot despite repeated requests. He approached the commission seeking a refund with interest, along with ₹1 lakh in compensation and litigation expenses.

The commission examined the membership application, payment receipt and other documents submitted by the complainant. The record showed that he paid ₹5 lakh through two cheques issued on June 10, 2011, and January 13, 2012, respectively, towards the plot’s sale consideration.

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The society and its president failed to appear despite receiving notice. The commission proceeded against them ex parte on January 24, 2025. Their absence meant the complainant’s evidence and allegations remained unchallenged.

The commission partly allowed the complaint and held the two opposite parties jointly and severally liable for the refund and compensation.

Navjeet Singh, the society’s president, is currently lodged in district jail, Ropar, according to the case record. The order was passed by commission president S K Aggarwal and member Paramjeet Kaur.