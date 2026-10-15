Mohali: Bullet grazes college student during altercation, 2 booked

A college student was injured after two men allegedly threatened and opened fire at him, with a bullet grazing his foot, in Kharar during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The bullet grazed victim’s foot, leaving him injured. (HT File)

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The victim, a first-semester BTech student at Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Jhanjeri, alleged that he had a dispute with the assailants in the past and feared for his safety.

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According to the complainant, he had got a phone call asking him to meet around 12.30 am. When he reached the spot, the two men allegedly confronted and threatened him before one of them opened fire. The bullet grazed his foot, leaving him injured. He was initially taken to a hospital in Kharar for treatment from where he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, and eventually discharged.

A case under Sections 309(4) (robbery) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Kharar city police station on his complaint.

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{{^usCountry}} Haryana man caught with illegal weapon {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Haryana man caught with illegal weapon {{/usCountry}}

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In a separate case, police arrested a Haryana resident after allegedly recovering an illegal pistol and ammunition from his possession during vehicle checking in Kharar.

The accused has been identified as Monu, alias Babbi, a resident of Hisar in Haryana. According to the FIR, a police team stopped a car bearing registration number CH01DB6554 at around 1.30 am on October 13. The vehicle was allegedly being driven by the accused. Police seized the weapon and ammunition and registered a case under Section 25 of the Arms Act, 1959.