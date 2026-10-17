Mohali: CBSE secretary inaugurates senior secondary wing at Manav Mangal Smart School

Manav Mangal Smart School, Sector 64, inaugurated its senior secondary wing with Varun Bhardwaj, secretary of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and an alumnus of the Manav Mangal Group of Schools, inaugurating the new facility. On this occasion his wife and IIS officer Keerti Tewari was also present. The school also announced that Classes 11 will commence from the next academic session, opening a new chapter in its academic expansion and extending its educational offerings to the senior secondary level.

Varun Bhardwaj (second from the right) being felicitated by the school administration. (HT Photo)

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On the occasion, the school felicitated Bhardwaj, who completed his schooling at Manav Mangal High School, Sector 21, Chandigarh. His parents Rajesh Sharma and Sunita Sharma were also honoured in recognition of their role in nurturing and guiding his journey.

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The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by a formal welcome by Sankalp Sardana, associate director of the Manav Mangal Group of Schools. An audio-visual presentation tracing the journey of Manav Mangal offered a glimpse into the institution’s growth and its evolution over the years. Samarth Sardana, associate director of the group, shared his thoughts on the vision of the institution’s founder, GS Sardana.

The students of Manav Mangal Smart School, Sector 64, presented a programme celebrating the nobility and significance of the teaching profession. Sanjay Sardana, director of the Manav Mangal Group of Schools, said that welcoming Varun Bhardwaj back to his alma mater in his capacity as CBSE Secretary was a moment of immense pride for the entire Manav Mangal fraternity.

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