Mohali cop gets 5-yr jail in graft case

A local court on Tuesday awarded a rigorous five-year jail term to a head constable with Mohali police for accepting ₹10,000 as graft for releasing two sand trucks seized by him at a checkpoint in Gharuan in 2017. The complainant recorded the conversation and approached vigilance sleuths who laid a trap for Mohali head constable. (HT Photo)

The court of special vigilance judge, Ajit Atri, also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the convict, Rishpal Singh.

The complaint was filed with the Mohali unit of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau by road and building contractor Jarnail Singh, a resident of Sector 71, on December 9, 2017. He had said his two trucks, bringing sand from Machhiwara to Mohali, were stopped by the Gharuan police at a checkpoint where the bribe was sought. The complainant paid ₹7,000 and promised to pay ₹3,000 the next day.

The complainant recorded the conversation and approached vigilance sleuths, who laid a trap and handed over six ₹500 currency notes to the complainant to be handed over to Rishipal. Officials caught Rishpal red-handed while he was accepting the money from the truck driver.

Over seven years later, the court convicted him under Sections 7 and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.