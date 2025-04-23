Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali cop gets 5-yr jail in graft case

ByNikhil Sharma, Mohali
Apr 23, 2025 10:34 AM IST

The complaint was filed with the Mohali unit of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau by a road and building contractor, Jarnail Singh, a resident of Sector 71, Mohali, on December 9, 2017

A local court on Tuesday awarded a rigorous five-year jail term to a head constable with Mohali police for accepting 10,000 as graft for releasing two sand trucks seized by him at a checkpoint in Gharuan in 2017.

The complainant recorded the conversation and approached vigilance sleuths who laid a trap for Mohali head constable. (HT Photo)
The complainant recorded the conversation and approached vigilance sleuths who laid a trap for Mohali head constable. (HT Photo)

The court of special vigilance judge, Ajit Atri, also imposed a fine of 20,000 on the convict, Rishpal Singh.

The complaint was filed with the Mohali unit of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau by road and building contractor Jarnail Singh, a resident of Sector 71, on December 9, 2017. He had said his two trucks, bringing sand from Machhiwara to Mohali, were stopped by the Gharuan police at a checkpoint where the bribe was sought. The complainant paid 7,000 and promised to pay 3,000 the next day.

The complainant recorded the conversation and approached vigilance sleuths, who laid a trap and handed over six 500 currency notes to the complainant to be handed over to Rishipal. Officials caught Rishpal red-handed while he was accepting the money from the truck driver.

Over seven years later, the court convicted him under Sections 7 and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali cop gets 5-yr jail in graft case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On