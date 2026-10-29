Mohali: CU student stabbed for switching on fan; roommate held

A first-year B.Tech student was stabbed multiple times by his hostel roommate during an argument over switching on a ceiling fan, triggering a protest at Chandigarh University (CU) in Gharuan, near Kharar, late on Tuesday night. Identified as 18-year-old Aditya Rai, a first-year B.Tech Biotechnology student from Bokaro in Jharkhand, the victim suffered severe injuries. He is stable, police said, adding that the accused, Amandeep Singh, has been arrested.

Victim stable; attack triggers protest on campus. (HT File)

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The incident took place around 10 p.m. in room number 1022 of Zakir-B hostel. Rai said he switched on the ceiling fan after returning to his room, but his roommate switched it off, leading to an argument. The victim went to his bed, but minutes later Amandeep stabbed him four times, inflicting injuries to his back, left arm, left thigh, and right knee, the complainant mentioned. Singh also allegedly threatened to kill him.

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Rai raised an alarm, following which students from neighbouring rooms overpowered Amandeep. University wardens and other students took Rai to the campus hospital in an ambulance. Doctors later referred him to Saraswati Hospital, also known as Vellmed Hospital, in Gharuan. The medico-legal report recorded four open wounds, which the examining doctor classified as grievous injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} A little later, hundreds of students from the hostel blocks gathered to stage a protest, questioning campus safety and seeking strict action. DSP Ishan Singla said a police contingent arrived and pacified the students, who later dispersed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A little later, hundreds of students from the hostel blocks gathered to stage a protest, questioning campus safety and seeking strict action. DSP Ishan Singla said a police contingent arrived and pacified the students, who later dispersed. {{/usCountry}}

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Assistant sub-inspector Krishan Kumar of the Gharuan police post recorded Rai’s statement at the hospital, following which an FIR was registered against Amandeep Singh under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Kharar police station.

Vice chancellor Satbir Singh Sehgal said the university is cooperating with the police in the probe.