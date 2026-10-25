Mohali: Dental academy told to refund 1L for lack of practical training

The mohali district consumer disputes redressal commission has directed Dr Harleen’s Dentofacial Aesthetic Academy (HDAA), based in Phase 7, to refund ₹1 lakh to a woman who enrolled in a facial aesthetics and medical cosmetology course but did not receive the promised practical training.

The order was passed by commission president S K Aggarwal and member Paramjeet Kaur. (HT File)

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The commission directed the academy to pay the refund within 30 days of receiving a free certified copy of the order. If it fails to do so, the amount will carry interest at 6% per annum thereafter. The commission also ordered the academy to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment and towards litigation expenses.

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The complaint was filed by Karamjeet Kaur, a resident of New Defence Colony, Zirakpur. According to the complaint, she enrolled in the course scheduled from July 28 to August 2, 2025, after the academy assured her of government approval, international validity, practical training and a fellowship.

According to the complaint, she paid over ₹1 lakh in fees on different dates. However, the academy did not provide the promised practical training on models, despite repeated requests. She also alleged that the academy threatened her with criminal proceedings when she pursued the matter.

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{{^usCountry}} Kaur sent a legal notice on December 5, 2025, seeking a refund. In its reply dated December 29, the academy stated that it conducted practical training after Google Meet sessions and when a batch had at least 10 students. Since her batch had only four to five students, the academy said it could not conduct model-based practical sessions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kaur sent a legal notice on December 5, 2025, seeking a refund. In its reply dated December 29, the academy stated that it conducted practical training after Google Meet sessions and when a batch had at least 10 students. Since her batch had only four to five students, the academy said it could not conduct model-based practical sessions. {{/usCountry}}

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The commission observed that the academy’s reply established that it had not provided the promised practical training despite receiving the course fee. It held that the failure amounted to deficiency in service.

Kaur had sought a refund of ₹1 lakh, ₹2 lakh in compensation, ₹20,000 towards litigation expenses and 18% annual interest.

The commission partly allowed her complaint. It noted that HDAA had failed to appear and was proceeded against ex parte on May 27, 2026. The complaint against the academy’s director, Dr Harleen Oberoi, was not admitted.

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The order was passed by commission president S K Aggarwal and member Paramjeet Kaur.