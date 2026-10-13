Mohali electorate shrinks by over 63,000 since 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Without specifying the number of deleted voters in Mohali, the administration on Monday published the final electoral roll after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), recording 7,47,569 electors against 8,10,719 in 2024, resulting in a reduction of 63,150 (7.8%) registered voters. However, this can’t be treated as the final deleted figure as the electoral roll mentioning 7,47,569 voters also includes fresh registrations. The administration is expected to release the final deleted figures later.

Dera Bassi tops chart with 2,79,857 electors

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According to the final rolls, Dera Bassi has the highest electorate at 2,79,857, followed by Kharar with 2,65,702 and Mohali with 2,02,010. In comparison, the electorate across the district stood at 8,10,719 during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, comprising 4,24,658 men, 3,86,022 women and 39 voters in the other category.

Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Komal Mittal announced the publication of the rolls at a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties in the presence of roll observer Mohammad Tayyab. Copies of the electoral rolls were handed over to the party representatives.

The final rolls are available at the offices of booth-level officers (BLOs), electoral registration officers (EROs) and the district election office. Eligible citizens whose names are missing can apply for fresh registration using Form 6 during the continuous updating process, either online or through the concerned election officials. The revision exercise used October 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

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{{^usCountry}} 84,795 unmapped electors on Aug 13 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 84,795 unmapped electors on Aug 13 {{/usCountry}}

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The draft electoral roll published on August 13 showed 7,00,719 electors, comprising 3,62,751 male, 3,37,954 female and 14 third-gender electors. The Kharar assembly constituency had 2,46,922 electord, Mohali assembly constituency had 1,92,715 electors while Derabassi assembly constituency comprised 2,61,082 electors.

87 EROs and AEROs were deployed across the district for disposal of claims and objections as well as for conducting hearings in cases involving unmapped electors and logical discrepancies. 84,795 unmapped electors and 1,09,419 logical discrepancies were identified. Notices were issued to the concerned electors, who were provided an opportunity to submit the requisite documents and present their case during the hearing process.

Residents could file claims and objections from August 13 to September 12. The process of issuing notices and disposing of such cases continued from August 13 to October 8.

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Over 3-month exercise

As SIR-2026 began in Mohali district from June 25, a total of 838 BLOs were assigned to reach 8,54,423 voters for enumeration form filling. The booth-level officers conducted a door-to-door verification campaign from June 25 to July 24.

Election Commission had laid special emphasis on careful verification of categories such as absent, shifted, dead and duplicate voters (ASDD) voters, so that the electoral rolls can be thoroughly purified and updated.